Clear Street LLC Takes $29,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

