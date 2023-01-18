Clear Street LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Clear Street LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 51.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAU opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.