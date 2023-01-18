Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.55. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -60.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Panbela Therapeutics Profile

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.