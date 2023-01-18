Clear Street LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,341.69% and a negative return on equity of 182.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYLA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

