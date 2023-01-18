Clear Street LLC Increases Position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR)

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) by 1,232.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,742 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ASCBR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.