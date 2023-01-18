Clear Street LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMLDU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.