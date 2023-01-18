Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 687,528 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $30.67.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,324 shares of company stock worth $16,635,799. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

