Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 687,528 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $30.67.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,324 shares of company stock worth $16,635,799. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

