Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 22,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,093,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCO. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

