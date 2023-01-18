Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $63.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,087 shares of company stock worth $1,927,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,636,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,626,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

