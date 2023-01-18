Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIOXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Cielo Stock Performance

Cielo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 14,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Cielo Increases Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.68%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

