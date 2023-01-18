Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIOXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Cielo Stock Performance
Cielo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 14,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,792. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
Cielo Increases Dividend
Cielo Company Profile
Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.
Recommended Stories
