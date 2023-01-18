CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$159.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 384,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,456. The firm has a market cap of C$112.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$175.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

