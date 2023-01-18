Chris Kosel Sells 150 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lennox International Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:LII traded down $10.72 on Wednesday, hitting $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $297.31.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.
Lennox International Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.