Chris Kosel Sells 150 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lennox International Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:LII traded down $10.72 on Wednesday, hitting $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $297.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

