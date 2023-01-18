Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.69

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Chorus Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

