Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.69

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
Chorus Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
