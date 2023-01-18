China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.