China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSUAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 8,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.