China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in December

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

