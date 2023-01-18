Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00030755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $444.92 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

