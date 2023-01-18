CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,081 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.19.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

