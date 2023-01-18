Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,200 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 167,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,557. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

