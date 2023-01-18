Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 3.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.25 and last traded at $108.75. 11,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 940,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Celsius Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

