Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and $539,012.02 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,305,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

