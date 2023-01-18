Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.23

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 2790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 269,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

