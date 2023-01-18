Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $89.35 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

