CEEK VR Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and $3.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00041698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00233145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10000909 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,958,799.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

