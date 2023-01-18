CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.77 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $79.31 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004759 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017835 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00232028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10034839 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,879,132.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

