CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) & CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Head-To-Head Contrast

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and CECO Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.21 -$1.03 million N/A N/A CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.51 $1.43 million $0.20 71.20

Analyst Ratings

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than CDTi Advanced Materials.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 1 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than CDTi Advanced Materials.

Risk & Volatility

CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Summary

CECO Environmental beats CDTi Advanced Materials on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

