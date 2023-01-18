CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion.

CCL Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.