Caspian Sunrise plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.04 (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance
LON:CASP opened at GBX 5.45 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Caspian Sunrise has a 1 year low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.63 ($0.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.65 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.
About Caspian Sunrise
