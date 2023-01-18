Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Casper has a market cap of $413.00 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,435,831,397 coins and its circulating supply is 10,673,180,937 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,434,066,452 with 10,671,533,695 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03406511 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,374,566.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.