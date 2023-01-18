Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $79.40 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $79.40 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00430298 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.67 or 0.30203732 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00766130 BTC.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,713,266 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
