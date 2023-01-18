Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) is Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 3.2% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.