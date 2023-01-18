Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBGGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.83. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $539.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

