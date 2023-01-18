Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.83. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $539.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

