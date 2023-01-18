Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 357.52% from the stock’s current price.
Prenetics Global Trading Down 13.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
