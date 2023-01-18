Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PREGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 357.52% from the stock’s current price.

Prenetics Global Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PREGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Further Reading

