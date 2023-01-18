Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 357.52% from the stock’s current price.

Prenetics Global Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

