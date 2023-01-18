Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. 139,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,025,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $672.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.