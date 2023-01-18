Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 2.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. 169,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

