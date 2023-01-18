Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.39 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. EQT comprises about 7.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 19,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

