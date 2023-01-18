Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Theravance Biopharma accounts for about 1.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 73.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 54.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 118.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,508. The company has a market cap of $753.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

