Cannell & Co. Trims Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,618 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

