Cannell & Co. Sells 1,090 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 302,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Shares of IPGP opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $162.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

