Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 427,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MAX opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $725.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.