Cannell & Co. Has $883,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 354.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

