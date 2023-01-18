Cannell & Co. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,119,602.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,848 shares of company stock worth $2,215,298 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.