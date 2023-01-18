Cannell & Co. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,315,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,899 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SHCR opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.10. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHCR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

