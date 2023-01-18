Cannell & Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.87 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

