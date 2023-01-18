Cannell & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 1.38% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXDX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

