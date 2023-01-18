Cannell & Co. Buys Shares of 1,450 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.