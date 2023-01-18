Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in December

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
