Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in December

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.