Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCMF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Cancom from €42.00 ($45.65) to €37.00 ($40.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cancom from €50.00 ($54.35) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cancom from €47.00 ($51.09) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cancom has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

