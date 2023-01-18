Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 170

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 172 ($2.10) to GBX 181 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

LON:GENL opened at GBX 125.99 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 116.40 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

