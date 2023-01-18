Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 8,524 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $601.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

